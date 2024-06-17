A great week for seniors! June 17, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 From June 2-6, each day had a special event for seniors in High Prairie and Big Lakes County to celebrate Seniors’ Week. Below are a few of the events. Seniors in Big Lakes County were honoured at the annual Lakeshore Luncheon held June 5 at Joussard Community Hall to celebrate Seniors Week, June 3-9. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosts the annual event that is located in a different part of the county every year. Above, seniors enjoy a delicious meal. Left-right, are Les Deuchar, Pauline Madsen, Doug Madsen and Margaret Zahacy. The Town of High Prairie hosted its annual Seniors’ Barbecue on June 4 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. Seniors were served hamburgers, salad and ice cream. Above, left-right, are Monika Girard, Aime Girard, Diana Roberts, Linda Kemp and Richard Kemp. Food was aplenty at the Lakeshore Luncheon held June 5 at Joussard Community Hall. Left-right, are Vic Fordyce, Bernie Falkner, Roland Rouleau and Doris Rouleau. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You ‘Bee’ ready to be entertained! Peace River Rotaract gearing up for 1st River Days Gift Lake students win first Police and Fire Metis Olympics Back by popular demand