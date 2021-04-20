‘A lot of work’ invested to develop trails

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Living near the second largest lake entirely in Alberta [Lesser Slave Lake] means that area residents are spoiled for nature. There’s the lake, the surrounding hills, the jackpines, and forest.



However, outdoor recreation also has environmental impact and making trails is a lot of work.



“It’s all on hold because of COVID,” says Leonard Sahlin, a member of the Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society.



“We’re having a nightmare.”



The group is down to four active members, all of them seniors, so it needs more volunteers.



The group has built most of a 92-km trail on the western side of the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake. It also has one more bridge ready and waiting approval to be put in over Narrows Creek near the end of the trail.



Even with the trail basically finished, maintenance costs an estimated $12,000 a year. The cost depends on the wind, which knocks down trees across the trail. The group hires a contractor to do the work.



The group hasn’t had a meeting since COVID, says Sahlin. At its last meeting, the group discussed ways to get people interested in hiking the historic trail.



On the east side of the north shore, the trail development is in an earlier stage. Woods and Water Trails Association has 18 km of passable trail, says president Lloyd Sawatzky. It is passable by OHV and walking if you don’t mind getting muddy, but not by peddle bike.



The group is working to figure out proper drainage, to drain and avoid “soup holes” and large muddy patches.



Until the frost is out of the ground, it is hard to tell the condition of the trail, says Sawatzky. However, some of the other guys looked at the trail and “it’s much the same as last fall.”



Last summer, representatives from the other trail group in the area, Athabasca Recreational Trail Association, said it had the same problems: muddy trails and lack of volunteers.



This summer, Woods and Waters is looking for volunteers to help clear debris and fix a section of trail that was dug out last fall to allow a soup hole to drain. Next winter, it plans on clearing 18 km more depending on approval of a Temporary Field Access. This gives the group permission to remove trees and build up the trail.



Woods and Water also has an annual general meeting coming up.