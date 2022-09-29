A page back in time

Old-fashioned fun and farm life was part of the Triangle Harvest Festival on Sept. 10 as the Pioneer Threshermans Association celebrated Culture Days in Alberta. An antique tractor parade and threshing demonstration were among the popular events to celebrate life on the farm in decades past. Rides on Kemp Honey bee-train and a wagon were also big hits with children of all ages. About 20 vendors promoted and sold their products in a vendors’ market. Other activities included a tractor-barrel race, hay bale darts, pool noodle croquet, giant KerPlunk, a wheelbarrow race, and demonstrations of blacksmithing, flour milling and sawmilling. After supper, the event closed out with a music jamboree in Triangle Hall. The event also celebrated the association’s 60th anniversary.

An old-fashioned threshing demonstration, complete with threshing machine and truck, was a popular feature at the Harvest Festival. Standing in the truck are Martin Brand, left, and Ramona Bokhout.

Pioneer Threshermans Association president Henry Nyberg demonstrates an old sawmilling operation.

The Canadian flag was behind an International tractor driven by Ken Sware that led the antique tractor parade.