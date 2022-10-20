A ‘spook’tacular time awaits all!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you happen to see a bunch of strange lights southeast of High Prairie Oct. 22, don’t worry! It isn’t a UFO, but literally hundreds of flashlights creating an eerie glow.

EC Bar Adventures is again holding its Halloween Flashlight Night from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event draws over 1,000 people each year for an evening of fun.

Many dress for the event to wander through the corn maze and wildly-popular haunted bale maze, which is dubbed the star attraction by EC Bar Ranch owners Lyndon and Denise Drefs, who promise some new surprises this year but you will have to attend to see for yourself, if you can keep your eyes open!

Flashlight Night has been popular since its inception. In 2020, it was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it came back strong Oct. 23, 2021 with 1,021 people attending despite fears as the pandemic eased. It proved how popular the night is.

“It’s a fun night for people of all ages,” says Lyndon.

“In our biggest year, we had 1,200 people.”

There are live actors and actresses in the haunted bale maze which bring surprises and shock to some.

A live DJ on top of the hill sets the tone for the night with spooky and contemporary music and a light show.

“A lot of people come in costume and also scare other people,” Lyndon says.

People attempt to wind their way through the corn maze with their flashlights on to help navigate. They get plenty of help form others as the maze is packed with people, some lost and some discovering the way out.

“It’s an event that a lot of people look forward to and many phone weeks before asking when it will happen,” Denise says.

People travel from as far away as Falher, Peace River, Slave Lake, Valleyview.

A food concession will be on site with proceeds to the High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 9 Travel Club.

EC Bar Ranch is located three miles east and four miles south on High Prairie on Range Road 163.

For more information, phone (780) 523-0242 or visit the website at www.ecbarranch.ca.