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A time to remember! (HP National Day of Truth & Reconciliation)

by | Oct 9, 2026 | News

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Residents of the High Prairie region gathered Sept. 30 to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

The annual day honours Indian residential school survivors, their families and students who never returned home.

High Prairie Native Friendship Centre organized the event at the High Prairie Museum in partnership with the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, the High Prairie and District Food Bank and the High Prairie and District Museum (the Town of High Prairie).

Friendship Centre society president Trish Long welcomed those at the event and reflected on the special day.

“We need to educate ourselves so that our work towards reconciliation is successful and will provide our children and our children’s children with peace and a brighter future,” says Long, who lived many years in the Gift Lake Metis Settlement where the people became her family.

“Reconciliation, to me, means looking at the past and stating the obvious wrong that was carried out towards our Nehiyawuk (Cree) cousins and work to be a better community.

“We invite you to come together with us as we talk and share and hear the lived experiences of our cousins so that we can continue to do the work that still needs to be done towards Truth and Reconciliation.”

She reflected on how she learned about the issue.

“Growing up, I never understood why many of my friends were so angry towards moniyawuk (white people),” Long says.

“I never heard about residential schools and their impact until it became a conversation throughout Canada. It was only then that I started to understand where that anger came from.”

She says the Friendship Centre welcomes all cultures.

“The staff and volunteers provide a safe and professional environment with open hearts and are always willing to share a laugh or two with those who come,” Long says.

Indigenous dancers and singers performed outside to open the event.

Inside the museum, residential school survivors had an opportunity to share their stories in a small group.

About 80 people participated in the Truth and Reconciliation Walk to end activities.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was first observed as a federal holiday in 2021.

It was established in response to Call to Action 80 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which called on the federal government, in collaboration with Indigenous peoples, to create a statutory holiday recognizing survivors, their families and communities while ensuring the history and legacy of Indian residential schools are publicly remembered.

Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters, started in Williams Lake, British Columbia. The date honours Phyllis Webstad, whose new orange shirt was taken away from her on her first day at a residential school when she was six years old.

The orange shirt has since become powerful symbol of the day and a powerful reminder of the residential school system.

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