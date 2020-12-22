A touch of Christmas

Hunter Laderoute, a Photography student in Grade 12, shows us the steps of how to make a mouth-watering cup of hot chocolate complete with a candy cane in this Smartphone storyline assignment. Hot chocolate! Perfect for the cold weather and Christmas! Move over, Timmies!

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to showcase their skills. On-line classes resumed Nov. 30 and continue into the new year under restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic. Students receive art lessons through Google Classroom, says Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund. Shoe studies, Metis dot painting, pop art studies and clay visited the Internet with Christmas spirit whether the project was directly related to Christmas or not. Watch for more artwork with a Christmas theme in the South Peace News issue of Jan. 6, 2021.