A touch of Christmas

· by · 0
Hunter Laderoute, a Photography student in Grade 12, shows us the steps of how to make a mouth-watering cup of hot chocolate complete with a candy cane in this Smartphone storyline assignment. Hot chocolate! Perfect for the cold weather and Christmas! Move over, Timmies!

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to showcase their skills. On-line classes resumed Nov. 30 and continue into the new year under restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic. Students receive art lessons through Google Classroom, says Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund. Shoe studies, Metis dot painting, pop art studies and clay visited the Internet with Christmas spirit whether the project was directly related to Christmas or not. Watch for more artwork with a Christmas theme in the South Peace News issue of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Delany Lauck, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, suggests the beauty of things mass produced in this water colour study of the most prominent 20th century pop artist Andy Warhol.
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, studied Metis dot art technique and brightened up our world with acrylic paint dots. A truly dazzling display!
  • Bethany Cunningham, a Grade 10 student, must have been sitting in Art 10 class missing her favourite character, so she recreated it in an adorable clay portrait study.
  • Liam Roberts, a Grade 10 student, uses his sharp pencil drawing to prove he can portray detail in this Art 10 shoe project. Almost makes you want to try and put the shoe on! Shoe studies is only one unit of the art program at E.W. Pratt.
  • Alexandra Aldrich, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, followed the objective in this mixed-media assignment to draw from real life.
  • A shoe study by Jane Tanner, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, portrays how many techniques are available to artists to express visual ideas.
  • Ayla Giroux, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, brings on the Christmas cheer and studies pop art at the same time in this inviting mixed-media artwork. Merry Christmas!

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment