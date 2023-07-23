ABO not involved in rumoured second wind project

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If a second wind project east of McLennan is planned, it is not ABO Wind Canada leading the charge.

Town of McLennan Councillor Sue Delaurier told council at its July 10 meeting she heard the “second phase” of a project is being located east of McLennan.

Because ABO Wind is considering a project north of Falher, it was easy to tie the two together.

The news came as a surprise to council but even more to ABO Wind.

“No,” said ABO Wind’s social impact and engagement lead, David Berrade, when contacted July 14.

“It’s not our company.”

There are also rumours a wind project is being planned near High Prairie. Again, Berrade said if that is true, ABO Wind is not involved.

ABO Wind is proposing to build 25-27 turbines reaching about 200 metres into the sky (including blade width) that would produce enough power for 65,000 homes. Opposition and support for the project has been expressed by residents.

ABO is expected to apply to the Alberta Utilities Commission for project approval later this year or early next year.