Action of officer helps save lives

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The actions of a High Prairie RCMP officer saved two lives during a house fire Nov. 5.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says at about 4:30 p.m., the officer was parked in the area of 47 Street and 52 Avenue when a nearby house erupted into flames.



“The officer notified the Town of High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and then rushed to the home and proceeded to evacuate two occupants of the home, as well as nearby homes. No one was injured.”



The fire was extinguished by the fire department and deemed to be non-suspicious in nature.



“The quick action of our officer saved lives today,” says Sgt. Brent Lawson, Operations NCO High Prairie RCMP.



“We are thankful no one was injured as the fire could have easily gotten out of control.”



The residence was the home of Louis Bellerose and Pearl Sandor.



The two are now guests at the Peavine Inn & Suites, where monetary donations may be dropped off.