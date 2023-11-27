Addictions Walk held in High Prairie November 27, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 A few dozen people attended the National Addictions Week Awareness Walk Nov. 18 in High Prairie. National Addictions Week is Nov. 19-25 and is held annually to support people who are in recovery and to bring awareness of addictions and the consequences for people involved. This year’s walk attracted a couple dozen people. Above, the MITAA banner is held to lead the parade by MITAA executive director Robin Stockman, left, and High Prairie Native Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon. The two organizations co-hosted and led the walk. MITAA gave away shirts to everyone attending. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You St. Mark’s Nativity returns Dec. 8 Santa Claus Parade in Peace River Nov. 25 The message was simple: ‘Never forget!’ High Prairie Santa Claus Parade Dec. 1