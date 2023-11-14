Addictions Walk Nov. 18

The annual National Addictions Awareness Walk will take place in High Prairie Nov. 18 beginning at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

The High Prairie MITAA Centre is partnering with the Friendship Centre to hold the walk, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the walk and lend their support.

A sign contest is being held with this year’s walk. Everyone is encouraged to create a sign. Two categories will have prizes up for grabs: adult 18 years and older, and youth 17 years and under.

High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency is holding a Round Dance later in the day at E.W. Pratt High School.

Alberta Heath Services is also holding two virtual information sessions during the week. Understanding Addictions will be Nov. 21 from 2-3 p.m., which focuses on topics to increase your understanding of substance abuse concerns and how to support you and/or your loved ones. Supporting Youth Who Use Substances goes Nov. 23, also from 2-3 p.m. It focuses on understanding youth substance use and treatment available.