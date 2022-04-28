Northern Sunrise County’s Business Directory continues to grow.
Economic development officer Lynn Florence wrote in her report to council at the April 12 meeting there are now 332 businesses included in the directory, which includes the Village of Nampa business inventory.
Recent additions include Three Creeks Ranch, a farm slaughter and processing facility, and Healing Hearts Wellness, a life coach, counselling and wellness service.
Additions to Northern Sunrise Business Directory
Northern Sunrise County’s Business Directory continues to grow.