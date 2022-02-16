Adopt-a-Basket may be in new hands

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Town of Falher council and the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce are open to working together on various projects.

Chamber president Nichole Simard updated council at its regular meeting Feb. 9.

The major project of the Falher-based chamber is to amalgamate with the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, she says.

“The best thing I’m hearing is the positivity with amalgamation,” Simard says.

Mayor Donna Buchinski says she is happy that the chamber is back in business after being inactive for about two years.

“It’s very positive to hear the chamber is active,” Buchinski says.

“There’s going to be life back into it.

“Any work you’re doing is great.”

Simard says the chamber wants the Adopt-a-Basket program in downtown Falher to return to the chamber.

In the past two years, the Town operated it.

“We are committed to get that back,” Simard says.

For more that 20 years, the chamber has led the program as businesses are invited to sponsor a basket and are recognized with their names on a sign by each basket that hangs on a post.

“We want to make the signs more visible,” Simard says.

She says the chamber is open to partnering with the Town in other projects.

“Maybe we can work together on projects such as downtown revitalization,” Simard says.

The chamber is also interested in taking on a lead role to manage the business promotional signs on Main Street on the south entrance to the community from Highway 49.

Currently managed by the Town, the signs have become popular for businesses.

“We know we have a waiting list,” Buchinski says.

Simard suggested one idea to allow more businesses to advertise.

“Perhaps two businesses can share a sign,” Simard says.

Council and chamber will further discuss the ideas in the coming weeks.