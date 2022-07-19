AFPA welcomes Tolko as newest member

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One of the industry’s forest giants has joined the Alberta Forest Products Association.

The association announced July 12 that Tolko Industries, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of forest products for customers around the world, agreed to join.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Tolko join the AFPA family,” says AFPA president and CEO Jason Krips in a news release.

“Tolko is a company that is known for their values, and their focus on diversity and inclusion, Indigenous partnerships, and innovation,” he added.

“We are excited to welcome them to the association and look forward to working with their team to continue to drive Alberta’s forest industry forward.”

Tolko president and CEO, Brad Thorlakson, is also pleased.

“Tolko is a family-owned and values-driven workplace, and we’ve been in the business for over 65 years,” he says.

“We are dedicated to our communities and our people, and we work hard to become an employer and producer of choice. We are always looking forward and planning for our future, and we are excited to join AFPA and to work with the association to continue to advance sustainable forestry in the province.”

Tolko’s vice president, Indigenous and Government Relations and Sustainability, Janis Simpkins, will sit on AFPA’s board of directors and will provide governance, oversight, and strategic leadership to the association.

Tolko manufactures lumber, plywood and veneer, oriented strand board, co-products, biomass power, and a growing number of specialty wood products. For more than 65 years, Tolko, a family-owned company, has delivered quality products to a worldwide market.

Tolko holds third-party certification on the forestlands they sustain- ably manage in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. They play an active role in the communities where their employees live and work.

Tolko has operated in Alberta since 1994 when they opened their OSB mill in High Prairie. They now have two other divisions: an OSB and LSL facility near Slave Lake, and a dimensional lumber mill in High Level, which is also home to a venture state-of-the-art pellet plant they own with DRAX. Combined, Tolko’s three mills directly employ 700 workers.

AFPA is the voice of sustainable forestry in Alberta. AFPA fosters success in innovation in the forest sector by providing a broad range of resources, guidance, and training for member companies. AFPA is also responsible for increasing public understanding of the forest resource and how the forest industry maintains it.

Forestry creates over 30,000 jobs and generates over $13.6 billion in economic outputs in Alberta each year.