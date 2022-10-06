AHS issues boil water advisory for Smoky River customers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

All water sources fed by the Smoky River Regional Water Commission are under a boil water advisory.

The M.D. of Smoky River posted on its website Oct. 5 that the Village of Girouxville, Town of Falher, Village of Donnelly and all water co-op customers are affected.

The measure was taken due to a recent spike in the turbidity of water at the plant. Alberta Health Services mandated the boil water advisory and advises customers to boil water for one minute before usage.

Crews are working to rectify the problem as soon as possible.