AHS not disclosing buyer of land

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it cannot release the name of the buyer of the old High Prairie Health Complex land.

“We are unable to provide the name of the purchaser as the purchase agreement requires both parties to ensure confidentiality is maintained with respect to all details, except anything that may be required by law. We are also unable to provide information on other bids as we must respect the bidders’ rights to privacy,” writes Diana Rinne, senior communications advisor, AHS, North Zone.

The approximate 10-acre site in downtown High Prairie where the old hospital stood for many years was sold for $1.75 million.

Rumours broke the sale was completed Jan. 16. South Peace News contacted Alberta Health Services, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair and Royal Lepage’s Grande Prairie office (they were hired to make the deal) for confirmation. Royal LePage broker Angie Peters confirmed the sale Jan. 18.

The land was listed for $500,000. High Prairie town council was offered the land for $148,000 and refused to buy late last summer after given four months to consider the offer. The $148,000 offer turns out to be $1,602,000 below what the land actually sold for. Money council could have made on a resale at a huge benefit to town taxpayers.

After refusing to buy the prime land in the centre of High Prairie along Highway 2 at a far reduced price below market value, council decided to submit another bid at its meeting Sept. 12. Council’s bid was not disclosed.