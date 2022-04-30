AHS staffing issues continue

Alberta Health Services [AHS] continues to have issues with lack of staff resulting in services being disrupted.

AHS announced April 16 a temporary obstetrics and operating room closure at the Peace River Community Health Centre April 16 from 7:30 a.m. to April 17 at 1 p.m. due to a gap in staff coverage.

If necessary, obstetrics patients were diverted to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. The same applied to patients requiring the operating room.

AHS describes the situation as a “temporary measure taken as a last resort.”

Recent closures have also occurred in Barrhead, High Prairie, Wabasca and McLennan.