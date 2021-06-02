AHS values volunteers at hospital

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Volunteers at local hospitals serve in special roles valued by staff and patients.



Alberta Health Services [AHS] appreciates the support of volunteers, even through the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.



“We are always looking for new and more volunteers,” says Karen Zelman, AHS volunteer co-ordinator for High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake [Area 6].



“Volunteers can help people and patients at the hospital and make a positive impact to their lives.”



Some volunteers have chosen to take a leave from their roles while others remain available.



COVID restrictions have been a challenge for AHS and volunteers.



“It has been a difficult year for us for sure,” Zelman says.



“All our programs were cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic.”



After several months, programs started to open up under AHS health orders.



All volunteers need to complete a COVID return-to-volunteering form with a site orientation following the safety protocols in place, Zelman says.



Volunteers at the High Prairie Health Complex served 1,950 hours for the year ending March 31, 2021, down from the annual figure of 8,500 for the year ending March 31, 2019.



People volunteer in roles such as clerical assistance in both acute care and allied health, the gift shop, friendly visitors at both the acute care and J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre, mealtime assistance, junior volunteer Candy Stripers, Bible studies, virtual school group visits, Better Choices Better Health, palliative care respite and pet visitation to mention a few.



Many behind-the-scenes volunteers also serve with the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary and the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society.



Zelman says a special group of women knit lap blankets for those in palliative care.



For more information, contact Zelman by telephone at (780) 523-6466 or email to [email protected]