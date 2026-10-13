Apology to print readers: The following information was supposed to be included as an introduction to the Miranda Speare columns in the October 13, 2026 edition of this newspaper.

The following two columns below were written by an AI, an Artificial Intelligence.

AI’s are often used in the creative process around the world to help build works such as paintings, fiction stories and more. In journalism, AI is often used to spell check, improve or correct grammar and make summaries of reporter written stories. As the two columns written below demonstrate, AI can do much more.

It is considered that using AI and passing off AI work as original or as a writer’s own work, is extremely unethical.

However, in the context of the Alberta separation referendum, our publication does not have the resources to collect important aspects of the situation. Properly “trained” AI’s do.

A trained AI, which is trained from collecting information from around the world from every source available to it, might actually have anywhere from thousands to perhaps millions of inputs. Some big questions that have huge amounts written about them may provide billions of inputs, both current and from in the past. Can an AI make an informed opinion?

Given its collected facts and even other opinions, can it produce a proper decision, such as who to vote for, what car to buy, or what colour clothes go best with your complexion? The answer for that is based on its programming, the biases written into its coding either accidentally or deliberately, and the biases in the information collected which trained that model. AI can be incredibly accurate. In many cases in many situations, good enough information. But beware. As in just about everything in life, use your own head too.

Just in case, increasingly AI’s are telling users certain topics or questions are off limits. Expect to see much more of that.

So informed opinion? At the present state of AI, most people would honestly say no, AI cannot create an informed opinion or even what humans would call an honest opinion. Even a sliding scale of 1-100 will probably have some form of bias. In fact, both the Internet and AI itself make possible and super easy constant flooding the AI training with biased information on every topic available. From soup to nuts to politics to money to what brand to buy. This in turn will probably make getting an even remotely unbiased AI opinion ever harder. Unless some clever human someplace figures out how to balance that. And then another clever human tries to get around that. And so it goes.

Right now, the best one can do is as we have done here: Provide a pro and con.

This has more chance of being fair. Again, keep in mind the arguments for each side here are supposed to be based entirely on what information is in the AI training. If the training, which so far is created at root by humans is unfair, so will be the arguments.

The technical side

For those with some familiarity with AI, the two opinions were authored by an AI Co-Pilot persona named Miranda Speare. Co-pilot itself is a Microsoft version of ChatGPT. The opinions were developed with a simple prompt, “Please write 4,500 characters each in two different columns. One based on the pro side, one based on the con side.”

The AI produced two columns in less than a few minutes. Both were about 2,500 characters. It took several back and forth sessions with the AI to get the columns to “around 4,400 to 4,600” characters. Co-pilot continued to write shorter columns than requested. It often kept making them even shorter. This was frustrating. When confronted with this, the AI said it was due to a limitation in its ability to count characters!

To help the AI with this, the AI was asked to try expanding everything, in particular the part about defence, which in the original was one sentence. Eventually the target length was hit. At no point was any direction given about what to say, what to improve, what to emphasize or any other prompting of any other kind. In other words, this is what the training model, which is based on what most people on each side have written currently and in the past, came up with.

Hopefully, this will help readers see issues the world faces as increasingly unethical news writers, politicians, speech writers and people in all walks of life use AI more and more to often help with even the simplest of decisions.

Why Alberta should not separate from Canada

Alberta’s frustrations with Confederation are neither imaginary nor trivial. They are rooted in decades of political tension, economic volatility, and cultural divergence. Yet the idea of Alberta separating from Canada, however emotionally compelling to some, collapses under the weight of practical realities. Independence is not a clean break; it is a complex reconstruction of every system Albertans rely on today. The case against separation is not sentimental. It is structural, constitutional, economic, and geographic.

Begin with geography. Alberta is landlocked, and landlocked nations face constraints that coastal states never encounter. Every export route – pipelines, rail lines, highways – crosses another jurisdiction. Today, those corridors are domestic. After separation, they become international. That means customs checkpoints, transit treaties, tariff negotiations, and security protocols. Alberta’s energy sector depends on uninterrupted flow. Turning domestic infrastructure into international bargaining chips would introduce uncertainty at every stage of production and transport. A sovereign Alberta would not gain autonomy; it would gain dependency on the goodwill of neighbours whose priorities may not align with its own.

Currency is another foundational challenge. An independent Alberta must choose between adopting the Canadian dollar, creating its own currency, or negotiating a monetary union. None of these options offer stability. Using the Canadian dollar without influence over monetary policy would limit Alberta’s economic sovereignty. Creating a new currency would expose Albertans to volatility, especially in a resource‑dependent economy vulnerable to global price swings. A monetary union would require political cooperation with the very federal government separation seeks to escape. Independence does not simplify Alberta’s financial landscape; it complicates it.

Constitutionally, the issue becomes even more complex. Indigenous nations in Alberta have treaty relationships with Canada, not Alberta alone. These treaties are constitutionally protected. Independence would require renegotiating those relationships as a foreign government. This is not a procedural detail. It is a foundational obligation. Any separation plan that treats Indigenous rights as an administrative hurdle is not a credible plan. The constitutional architecture of Canada cannot simply be severed; it must be rebuilt, and Alberta would bear the burden of that reconstruction.

International standing adds another layer. Alberta, as part of Canada, benefits from the diplomatic weight of a G7 nation with established trade agreements, defence partnerships, and global credibility. Independence would require Alberta to build all of this from scratch. Joining international organizations is neither automatic nor guaranteed. Trade agreements take years to negotiate. Diplomatic recognition, while likely, is not instantaneous. Alberta would enter the global arena as a small, resource‑dependent state with limited leverage. Canada’s size and reputation provide Alberta with indirect protection and bargaining power that a new nation would struggle to replicate.

Defence and security deepen the challenge. As part of Canada, Alberta benefits from the protection of a fully developed military, intelligence network, cyber‑security infrastructure, and NORAD partnership. Independence would require Alberta to build these systems from the ground up. A sovereign Alberta would need armed forces, border security, intelligence capabilities, and emergency‑response coordination – all expensive, all time‑consuming, and all requiring international agreements. Alberta would also lose automatic inclusion in continental defence arrangements. Canada’s military umbrella is not symbolic; it is a practical shield that a new nation would struggle to replicate quickly or affordably.

Social cohesion presents another concern. Alberta is not a monolith. Calgary’s globalized corporate economy, Edmonton’s public‑sector base, and rural regions’ resource‑driven livelihoods create divergent priorities. Independence would amplify these differences. Internal fragmentation often follows national fragmentation. A sovereign Alberta would face debates over taxation, resource management, regional representation, and constitutional design – debates that could become more divisive without the stabilizing influence of national institutions.

Economically, Alberta’s prosperity is tied to continental systems that would become more fragile under independence. Alberta benefits from interprovincial trade, national regulatory frameworks, federal infrastructure funding, and shared environmental standards. Investors value predictability. Independence introduces uncertainty in its purest form. Alberta’s energy sector thrives on long‑term stability; separation would replace it with negotiation.

Finally, independence does not shield Alberta from global pressures. Energy markets will still fluctuate. Environmental expectations will still intensify. International politics will still shape demand. Separation removes the buffer of national negotiation and replaces it with direct exposure.

Alberta’s grievances deserve attention, reform, and respect. But separation is not a remedy. It is a leap into uncertainty that risks the very prosperity Albertans seek to protect.

Why Alberta should separate from Canada

The argument for Alberta’s separation from Canada begins with a structural mismatch between Alberta’s priorities and the architecture of Confederation. For many Albertans, independence is not an emotional reaction but a rational conclusion drawn from decades of political marginalization, economic imbalance, and cultural divergence. The case for separation rests on the belief that Alberta could govern itself more effectively than a federation that often misunderstands or overrides its interests.

Politically, Alberta’s influence in federal decision‑making is constrained by population and geography. Governments are frequently elected without significant support from Alberta, yet they impose policies that shape the province’s core industries. This democratic imbalance is not theoretical; it is lived. National mandates often reflect priorities of central Canada, leaving Alberta’s concerns peripheral. Independence would replace representation with authority. Alberta would no longer lobby for influence; it would exercise it directly.

Economically, Alberta contributes disproportionately to federal revenues yet receives less in return. Equalization remains a symbol of imbalance: Alberta’s wealth supports national programs even during provincial downturns. Supporters of independence argue that Alberta’s prosperity is treated as a national resource rather than a provincial achievement. Independence would allow Alberta to retain more of its revenue, invest directly in its infrastructure, and design tax systems aligned with its economic strengths. Fiscal autonomy is not merely a matter of pride; it is a matter of efficiency.

Regulatory autonomy is another pillar of the separation argument. Alberta’s energy sector faces federal regulations that many in the province view as punitive or ideologically driven. National environmental policies often reflect political priorities of regions with different economic structures. Independence would allow Alberta to craft its own environmental frameworks, negotiate international energy agreements, and pursue development strategies without federal veto points. Autonomy is not ideological; it is practical. Alberta’s industries could operate under policies tailored to regional realities rather than national compromises.

Culturally, Alberta’s political identity differs from much of Canada. The province’s entrepreneurial spirit, emphasis on individual responsibility, and regional pride often clash with national narrative. Independence would allow Albertans to build institutions that reflect their values – governance structures, legal frameworks, and social policies aligned with regional priorities. Supporters argue that Alberta’s distinct identity is diluted within a federation that prioritizes national uniformity over regional diversity.

Internationally, independence could offer Alberta strategic opportunities. As a sovereign state, Alberta could negotiate trade agreements directly, pursue partnerships aligned with its economic strengths, and position itself as a competitive energy‑driven economy. Alberta’s resource wealth, skilled workforce, and technological capacity provide a foundation for nationhood. Supporters envision Alberta as a nimble, globally engaged state capable of shaping its own destiny.

Defence and security also factor into the argument. While Alberta would need to build its own military and security infrastructure, supporters contend that a modern, efficient defence system tailored to Alberta’s needs could be more responsive than being part of a national force designed for coast‑to‑coast priorities. They argue Alberta could negotiate defence partnerships, participate in continental security arrangements, and develop intelligence capabilities suited to its geopolitical position.

Finally, independence is framed as a reset – a chance to build a government that is responsive, efficient, and accountable. Supporters believe Alberta could design institutions free from the inertia of national bureaucracy. Independence is not a rejection of Canada’s history but a belief that Alberta’s future could be stronger if it charted its own course.

For those who support separation, the argument is not a protest but a proposition: that Alberta can govern itself more effectively than a federation that often treats it as a bargaining chip. Independence is not a break from Canada’s past; it is a claim on Alberta’s future.