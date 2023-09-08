Air quality being monitored in area Catholic schools

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Devices to monitor air quality have been installed in all schools in Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

The devices can also detect things like vaping, besides tracking air quality, says an HFCRD news release dated Aug. 28.

Work was completed over the summer as part of the Division’s maintenance program.

Supt. Betty Turpin says the devices will benefit everyone inside the buildings.

“When it comes to the health of our students, staff and communities at-large, we want to be proactive,” Turpin says.

“Our board and administration realize that youth vaping is an epidemic in Canada and these devices will allow school administrators to be made aware of such activities within our facilities.”

Devices will silently alert school administrators of any changes in air quality as well as any air particulates, such as vaping, present in a school.

HFCRD occupational health and safety co-ordinator Shane O’Connor says smoke from recent wildfires has sparked more awareness of concerns of air quality.

“In light of the wildfire smoke that has plagued our region, this sort of technology will allow the school division to monitor, prepare and alert staff of changing conditions,” O’Connor says.

“We believe these devices will help us utilize modern technology as a tool to deliver a healthy and safe school environment.”

Local schools in HRCRD include Peace River schools Glenmary School and Good Shepherd School, St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, and Holy Family School in Grimshaw.

Trustees unanimously passed a motion for the devices at its regular meeting June 21.