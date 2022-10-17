Alberta RCMP Major Crimes investigating infant homicide in High Prairie- Update

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have laid charges in the High Prairie infant homicide, which occurred on Oct. 6, 2022.

On Oct. 15, 2022, Kyra Renee Backs (29), a resident of High Prairie, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 7-month-old Oaklan Cunningham.

Backs was remanded into custody and will be appearing in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 24, 2022.

Kara Backs ran a day home in High Prairie at the time of the offence. High Prairie RCMP are looking to speak to any families with concerns, who sent their kids to this day home, currently or in the past.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.

If you have used this daycare, or have any information about this crime, please contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.