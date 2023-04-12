Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates Homicide on Driftpile First Nation

Driftpile First Nation, Alta. – On April 10, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers from the Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence in Driftpile First Nation. Sadly, upon arrival, officers located 43-year-old Driftpile resident Starr Felix Sasakamoose Sr. deceased. As a result of the initial investigation, Lakeshore Regional Police arrested an occupant of the home and contacted the RCMP. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to assist with the investigation.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit working in collaboration with the Lakeshore Regional Police Service have charged 26-year-old Driftpile First Nation resident, Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. with First-degree-murder.

Sasakamoose has been taken before a justice of the peace and has been remanded in custody with his next court date set for April 17, 2023, at the High Prairie Court of Justice.

As this matter is before the courts, no further details will be provided.