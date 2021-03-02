Alberta youth given chance to provide input on education

SPN Staff

Junior and senior high school students can have their voices heard by the provincial government.



Students are invited to apply to join the Education Minister’s Youth Council, says a government news release Feb. 18.



About 40 students will be selected for the 2021-22 council. The deadline to apply is March 24.



Selected teens will be giving a unique opportunity to provide direct input to the minister reflecting their diverse interests, backgrounds and perspectives on education issues.



Students can apply on the Alberta Education student engagement page by March 24.



“Student voices are critical to our education system and I can’t wait to meet the young Albertans on next year’s council,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says.



“While facing the challenges of COVID-19, the current youth council has done outstanding work and provided important perspectives to me — on the pandemic, mental health, technology and so much more.”



Mikayla Dubois, a Grade 12 student at Glenmary High School in Peace River, was selected to the council for 2020-21.



Council members serve a 10-month term starting in September and ending in June 2022, and meet with the education minister and Alberta Education staff in three weekend conferences.



They will also have opportunities to interact with fellow council members outside of meetings.



COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken as required, which may mean virtual meetings.



Youth council members will:

-Share their perspectives with the minister;

-Build positive working relationships;

-Work with each other and Alberta Education staff to provide input on education initiatives.

-Participate in leadership opportunities, such as identifying goals and supporting one another to achieve them.

Applicants should be in junior and senior high school and be between the ages of 14-19 years as of Sept. 1, 2021.



Up to eight of the 40 students selected can be returning council members.



For more information, or to apply, visit the website at www.alberta.ca.