Alberta’s parks networks is expanding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Alberta provincial parks continue to expand under the leadership of Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen, who represents the Falher and Valleyview regions as MLA.

Two new parks in northern Alberta are being created, says a Government of Alberta news released dated Jan. 25.

Kleskun Hills Provincial Park east of Grande Prairie and La Biche River Provincial Recreation Area near Lac La Biche are being created from previously purchased private land.

Loewen says the new parks and opportunities will attract more recreation and tourism opportunities.

“The expansion of the provincial parks system creates opportunities for Albertans to visit and appreciate some of Alberta’s most spectacular landscapes,” says Loewen, the MLA for Central Peace – Notley.

“The changes we are making will enhance the ability to enjoy our province’s outdoor spaces without impacting recreational use.”

Kleskun Hills will include more than 1,000 hectares of protected land and La Biche will include more than 65 hectares of protected land while offering rustic facilities and camping areas for recreational users.

Currently, Kleskun Hills Campground offers overnight camping with nine sites with no hook-ups and open for day-use.

Kleskun Hills offers a glimpse at Canada’s northernmost badlands ecosystem,

The area features a natural area, an historic village with a rental hall and church, day-use area and campground and has a rich history and deep sacred value to local Indigenous communities.

Kleskun Hills feature an indoor washroom with showers, outdoor restrooms, a large playground, hiking trails in the natural area, picnic tables and fire pits.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall is happy that the status of Kleskun Hill will be raised.

“With its Indigenous cultural significance, it is a fitting tribute that Kleskun Hills will be designated as a provincial park within the County of Grande Prairie,” Marshall says.

He welcomes visitors to the area this spring to celebrate the opening.