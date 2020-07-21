Alert system hits a snag

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
The Town of High Prairie will not be partnering with Big Lakes County on an emergency alerting system.
All-Net Connect proposes to install a system for $5,490 for the first year and $4,490 in subsequent years. The system would alert all residents “on any platform” of emergencies and other matters.
The Town and Big Lakes County Inter-Municipal Committee supported the proposal at its June 22 meeting, agreeing to move forward on a cost-sharing agreement.
“How can we afford it?” asked Councillor Michael Long.
“If we are already $400,000 in the hole…,” he added, referring to the County’s withdrawal of $400,000 in promised grant money in 2019.
“It would not exceed $3,000 [per year],” replied Mayor Brian Panasiuk.
An option presented to council suggested approving the service but not to exceed $3,000 per year.
“You want to go into business with Big Lakes County?” asked Long.
“We don’t need it. They ripped us off of $400,000. We should table it.”
Council received the matter for information.