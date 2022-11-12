Algae advisories end at local lakes

Blue-green algae advisories have been cancelled for two major lakes in the High Prairie and McLennan regions.

Advisories for Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Winagami Lake east of McLennan were lifted Nov. 3 by Alberta Health Services, states an AHS news release.

Recent weather has cooled water temperatures in lakes and reservoirs to such an extent that blue-green algae is no longer a health concern, including 29 water bodies in the north zone, AHS states.

Advisories were issued for Winagami Lake on July 29 and for Lesser Slave Lake on Aug. 25. Sturgeon Lake is also on the list after an advisory was issued Aug. 3.

When advisories are issued, people are reminded, as always, to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from a recreational body of water.