Algae advisory for Sturgeon Lake

SPN Staff

A blue-green algae bloom has been identified in areas of Sturgeon Lake along Williamson Provincial Park and Young’s Point Provincial Park.



Residents and visitor are advised to be cautious, says an Alberta Health Services (AHS) news release July 31.

-Avoid all contact with blue-green algae blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible.

-Do not swim or wade, or allow your pets to swim or wade in any areas where blue-green algae is visible.

-Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from this lake to your pets.

-Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from this lake, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver.

People can safely eat fish fillets from the lake.



Anyone who comes in contact with visible blue-green algae or who ingests water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days. Symptoms in children are often more pronounced, however, all humans are at risk of these symptoms.



Appearing like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, blue-green algae can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red, and often smell musty or grassy.



Please note that areas of Sturgeon Lake in which the blue-green algae bloom is NOT visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while this blue-green algae health advisory is in place.



Anyone who suspects a problem related to blue-green algae or requires further information on health concerns and blue-green algae, please call Health Link at 811.