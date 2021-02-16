Keira Allan, a Grade 11 student, decided to exercise her Art 30 freedom to achieve personal style by focusing on the contour of the lashes and natural colour scheme, using water colour. . .proving she can see clearly now!

All eyes are upon you when art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School study the colour wheel. The project was given a new look by applying colour wheel theory to a subject high school students love – eye art, says Art teacher Rhonda Lund. “If COVID-19 restrictions weren’t enough to try to deter the art students’ creativity in the beginning of semester two, the extreme weather conditions might have been,” Lund says. “But art students saw through Mother Nature’s cruel attempts and kept the art work coming.” Temperatures dipped to below -40 C during the week Feb. 6-11. So why not stay inside and draw? E.W. Pratt students have published their art in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.