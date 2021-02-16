‘All eyes are upon you!’

Keira Allan, a Grade 11 student, decided to exercise her Art 30 freedom to achieve personal style by focusing on the contour of the lashes and natural colour scheme, using water colour. . .proving she can see clearly now!

All eyes are upon you when art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School study the colour wheel. The project was given a new look by applying colour wheel theory to a subject high school students love – eye art, says Art teacher Rhonda Lund. “If COVID-19 restrictions weren’t enough to try to deter the art students’ creativity in the beginning of semester two, the extreme weather conditions might have been,” Lund says. “But art students saw through Mother Nature’s cruel attempts and kept the art work coming.” Temperatures dipped to below -40 C during the week Feb. 6-11. So why not stay inside and draw? E.W. Pratt students have published their art in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.

  • Natalie Pratt, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, obviously sees things differently. She uses the Pointalism technique to portray the colour wheel in this felt marker eye study.
  • We should have expected a student to complete the colour wheel eyes study with a COVID-19 mask. So, Olivia Willier an Art 20 student in Grade 11, shouldn’t have surprised us with her pencil crayon piece. But she did!
  • Danelle Gacuya, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, elaborated on her colour wheel eye assignment in the true Art 30 style by involving pencil crayon in a detailed analytical approach.
  • No sooner did the art teacher mention that the eye study would lead to a portrait assignment, did Keira Allan hand in this water colour masterpiece in Art 30. Pretty awesome for a Grade 11 student!
  • Dave Espina, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, adds interest to his pencil crayon colour wheel eye by emphasizing the tone or the mood of his image.
  • Chloe Anderson, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, reminds us decoration can play a large part in artistic creation. Happily, she sends us a lovely pencil crayon Valentine as proof!
  • Danelle Gacuya, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, shows us how many amazing colours can be arrived at simply by mixing yellow, red and blue, with the humble pencil crayon.

