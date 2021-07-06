All in a day’s work

High Prairie and District Food Bank Society co-ordinator Kim Dumont, left, accepts a $930 donation from Shawn Willier June 24.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 12 graduate has turned his passion for art into a $930 donation for the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.



Shawn Willier, 18, of Sucker Creek, drew 27 Indigenous inspiration cards on some leftover cards at the school and gave them to staff, who loved them. In turn, they decided to make copies and sell them to raise money for a local charity. Most of the cards were sold at the school.



Willier, who began drawing the cards in April, liked the idea of supporting the community through his art. He and teachers discussed charities and decided the food bank was a good cause.



Most of Willier’s work was done in his Art option class at St. Andrew’s where he enjoys drawing, colouring and painting.



Food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont was pleased with Willier’s efforts.



“Thank you for what you’ve done. That is so cool.”



The donation will go toward general expenses.



Willier is the son of Conrad and Josephine Willier of Sucker Creek.