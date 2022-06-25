All ‘pumped’ up! June 25, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Kindergarten students from High Prairie St. Andrew’s School enjoyed a field trip to the Pioneer Threshermans Association museum June 14 to see how people lived years ago. Above, students were shown people had to pump water instead of turning on the tap. Left-right are Lauren Sharkawi, left, and Briar Odegaard, students in Colette Caron’s class. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Pratt class celebrates commencement Art students explore the heavens School year ending, creativity is not! L’École Héritage célèbre sa classe de finissants 2022!