All smiles! April 19, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 It appears there is more than one "critter" smiling in the photo taken at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show April 15. Clancy Neufeld, 7, of High Prairie, agreed to pose with a smiling lynx which was part of Braidi Locke's Wild Boreal Environmental Educators' display. Saturday alone, around 2,500 people paid to see the show, with well over 3,000 attending overall.