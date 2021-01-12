All was calm and quiet in Lakeshore area

Richard Froese

South Peace News

All was calm for Lakeshore Regional Police Service over the holiday season for Christmas and New Year’s as large gatherings were banned during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



“There were no real concerns with calls over the Christmas period due to COVID-19,” says Dale Cox, chief of police for LRPS.



“We have had so many months of dealing with the pandemic that we have good protocol in place.”



Lakeshore serves Driftpile First Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, Kapawe’no First Nation, Swan River First Nation in the High Prairie region, along with Sawridge First Nation in Slave Lake.



“A number of our First Nation communities have taken responsibility for protecting their members through limiting access to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Cox says.



“Our calls for service remained constant and it is possible that we did not see an increase in calls due to the public health orders restricting travel and social gatherings over the holidays.”



Health restrictions also ordered police services to limit contact between people, which limited Checkstops during the holiday season, Cox says.



Just before the increase in health restrictions, Lakeshore Regional Police Service assisted local RCMP and other enforcement agencies conducted a one-day Checkstop on Dec. 4.



Cox says 400 vehicles were checked.



Police completed 100 mandatory alcohol screening tests and four people were sanctioned under the new provincial legislation for failing or refusing the test.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service also made drug seizures in December.



“Our police service continues to work with our communities to focus resources in this area of community safety,” Cox says.



Recent increases in major seizures of methamphetamine and other illegal dangerous drugs as well as the number of illegal firearms being seized during these investigations, continues to cause concern both in the police service as well as the communities, he says.