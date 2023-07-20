Alleged arsonists’ case drags on

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two High Prairie men charged with arson in connection with a fire that damaged St. Bernard Catholic Church in Grouard on May 22 are still in custody as the case drags its way through the justice system.

Gerald Kenneth Capot, 50, and Kenneth Randy Ferguson, 56, did not appear in High Prairie Court of Justice July 10 when the matter was called but they were prepared.

Lawyer Derek Renzini appeared as an agent for Capot’s lawyer, McMahon, and Ferguson’s lawyer, Dallas C. Gelinas, to speak to what he called “release plans.” It was exactly the same thing that occurred when the two appeared in court June 19.

Court heard McMahon now wanted the matter dealt with July 17, not July 10 as suggested weeks ago, while Gelineau preferred July 31. Justice D.R. Shynkar wanted to keep the matter together because the men are jointly charged and scheduled the matter to July 31.

It was the third time the matter was adjourned for a bail hearing (release), the first being June 14 in Slave Lake Court of Justice.

Capot and Ferguson are both charged with arson of property of others, and break-and-enter to commit theft after fire heavily damaged the St. Bernard Mission Church on May 22.

Police reported they responded to the fire at the 121-year-old building around 3:30 p.m.

The church contained many historical and unique items, including paintings by the first missionary bishop of the region, Bishop Emile Grouard.

The church was completed in 1902.