Alleged arsonists consent to remand until July 10

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two High Prairie men charged in connection with a fire that damaged an historic Catholic Church in Grouard on May 22 have agreed to remain in custody for the next few weeks.

Gerald Kenneth Capot, 50, and Kenneth Randy Ferguson, 56, did not appear in High Prairie Court of Justice provincial court June 19 when the matter was called but they were prepared.

Lawyer Derek Renzini appeared as an agent for Capot’s lawyer, McMahon, and Ferguson’s lawyer, Gelinas, and agreed to adjourn the matter by consent to July 10 for what he called release plans.”

It was the second time the matter was adjourned for a bail hearing, the first being June 14 in Slave Lake Court of Justice.

Capot and Ferguson are both charged with arson of property of others, and break-and-enter to commit theft after fire heavily damaged the St. Bernard Mission Church on May 22.

Police reported they responded to the fire at the 121-year-old building around 3:30 p.m.

The church contained many historical and unique items, including paintings by the first missionary bishop of the region, Bishop Emile Grouard. The church was completed in 1902.