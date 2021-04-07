Alleged carjacker goes to trial June 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young man charged with an armed carjacking Feb. 25 near Enilda will go to trial in two months.



Jonah Chad Sawan, 25, of Slave Lake, appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 29 when his trial was set for June 1.



“He wants to set a trial date,” lawyer Harry Jong said.



Sawan appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre via CCTV.



He faces 20 charges listed on the docket.



The trial could be lengthy, although no time was stated.



“We have at least three [peace] officer witnesses and at least two civilian witnesses,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.



Sawan is charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and firearms, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of failing to comply with release orders, and two counts of failing to comply with probation



High Prairie RCMP arrested Sawan following an early morning carjacking near Range Road 154, says a news release from RCMP.



The incident began at 12:39 a.m. when police were alerted to a carjacking involving a firearm, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer for Western Alberta District RCMP.



“The victim provided a male a ride and shortly after the male brandished an alleged firearm and told the victim to get out, fleeing in the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



“The victim did not sustain any injuries.”



Fontaine adds police located the vehicle near Valleyview, and successfully deployed a tire deflation device.



“The vehicle travelled another 30 km before it came to a stop and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect without further incident,” she says.