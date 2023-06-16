Alleged church arsonists asking court for bail

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two High Prairie men charged in connection with a fire that damaged an historic Catholic Church in Grouard on May 22 are scheduled to next appear in court in mid-June.

Gerald Kenneth Capot, 50, and Kenneth Randy Ferguson, 56, are set to appear in Slave Lake Court of Justice on June 14 for a bail hearing.

Both were charged with arson of property of others and break-and-enter to commit theft after fire heavily damaged the St. Bernard Mission Church on May 22.

Lawyers for the two appeared in High Prairie Court of Justice June 5.

The lawyer for Capot first appeared in the morning and recommended the date when Capot wants a bail hearing.

Justice J.K. Sihra set the date for June 14 to apply for bail.

Later in the day, the lawyer for Ferguson appeared and recommended the same day to keep the co-accused together. Justice Sihra confirmed the date for Ferguson to June 14.

An RCMP news release says police responded to a report of a fire at the 121-year-old building around 3:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation indicates it is suspicious in nature,” says Const. Julie-Ann Strilaiff, Media Relations Officer, Peace Regional RCMP.

Capot and Ferguson were charged May 23.

Big Lakes County Fires Services responded to the call with crews from Grouard, Enilda and Joussard.

High Prairie Fire Department also responded.

The building contained many historical and unique items, including paintings by the first missionary bishop of the region, Bishop Emile Grouard.

The church at Grouard was completed in 1902 by the bishop.

It was a shining example of Bishop Grouard’s dedication to God, his love of nature and respect for the local people.