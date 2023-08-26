Alleged drug dealer back in court Aug. 28

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with possession of illegal drugs in a police stop in High Prairie in mid-July is scheduled to return to court at the end of the month.

The lawyer for Richard Junior Grey, appeared for him in High Prairie Court of Justice Aug. 14.

Justice G.W. Paul put the matter over to Aug. 28 as requested by lawyer Olivia Manzer. She asked the justice for more time to receive and review disclosure.

Grey was 42 when he was charged by High Prairie RCMP with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male in a field in High Prairie on July 15.

“Upon arrival, members arrested the intoxicated male,” High Prairie GIS Const. Tyler Bell wrote in a news release.

“The search, incidental to the arrest, revealed drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia on and near the suspect,” Bell noted.

Police seized 3.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, $1,076 in cash, one cell phone and various drug and trafficking paraphernalia, including two scales, baggies and a roll of aluminum foil.

RCMP estimated the drugs had a street value of $24,300.

Citizens who observe or suspect any drug or gang activity are requested to phone local police.

People may also contact Crime Stoppers by telephone at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.