Alleged fish poacher sets trial for June 8

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from the High Prairie area charged in connection with a major fish-poaching operation will go to trial next June.



Louis Robert Bellrose, 84, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 28 when his trial was set for June 8.



He pleaded not guilty to three charges of unauthorized selling of fish by Alberta Fish and Wildlife in Edmonton.



The Edmonton matters are not the only charges Bellrose faces. He is also charged with failing to comply with terms of a fishing licence, and failing to carry a fishing licence while fishing from Fish and Wildlife in High Prairie. Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu expects the trial will take a full day.



When Bellrose appeared in court Sept. 14, he heard from duty counsel Derek Renzini that the Crown prosecutor is considering elevated fines in the range from $15,000 to $20,000.



Bellrose intended to dispense of the charges that day, without a lawyer.



Eta-Ndu presented the disclosure on his desk, which he says is about 1,000 pages.



Three other High Prairie area people charged in the major fish poaching ordeal also returned to court.



The matter for all three was set over to Oct. 19 for plea, upon request by Sarah Terry, the lawyer for Elizabeth Ann Andrews. The lawyers for all three are still waiting for more disclosure on the case.



Elizabeth Ann Andrews and Ryan Irla Andrews are both charged with three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish.



Lee Roy Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



Mickey Roland Andrews of the High Prairie area is also charged and is scheduled for trial Nov. 6 on one count of unauthorized buying and selling of fish.



The five are among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



The other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake and Winagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



During the course of the investigation, it was estimated that about 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and subsequently trafficked.