Alleged fish traffickers back in HP court, trials rescheduled due to COVID pandemic

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from the High Prairie area charged in connection with a major illegal fishing operation will have to wait for trial.



Louis Robert Bellrose was scheduled for trial July 3 in High Prairie provincial court but was cancelled due to restricted court operations in the coronavirus pandemic.



Bellrose is charged with three counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



The trial for Bellrose also includes two counts of unauthorized buying and selling and one count of unauthorized buying waived in from Edmonton.



Bellrose is also scheduled for trial in Morinville provincial court Sept. 8 on one count of unauthorized buying of fish.



Lastly, he is scheduled to appear in Stettler provincial court Aug. 13 to speak to four counts of unauthorized buying and selling of fish.



Mickey Roland Andrews of the High Prairie area is scheduled for trial Nov. 6 on one count of unauthorized buying and selling of fish.



Both men are among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



The other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Wimagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



During the course of the investigation, it was estimated that about 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and subsequently trafficked from the two lakes.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on trafficking fish in northern and central Alberta.



The investigation began when officers received information alleging that unlawful trafficking of fish was occurring in the High Prairie and Faust areas.



Officers began an undercover investigation in November 2017. The investigation revealed a network of illegal killers and buyers of fish.



There is no commercial fishery in Alberta and Metis and Treaty harvesting rights allow for person subsistence use only.



The penalty for trafficking fish is a maximum $100,000 and one year in jail per count.