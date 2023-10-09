Alleged murderer deemed fit to stand trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April has now been found fit to stand trial.

The matter of Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was back in High Prairie Court of Justice Sept. 25.

His lawyer, Harry Jong, told court a second assessment found Grey fit to stand trial.

Grey was initially found unfit in the first assessment by another doctor.

“I have the new report and he wants me to go over it with him,” Jong said.

“We want to set it to a preliminary inquiry.”

Justice S.P. Hinkley set the matter over to Oct. 16 to set a date for a special sitting for a preliminary inquiry. He expects the inquiry could take up to five days.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 27, at an Atikameg home on April 27.

Grey was 31 at the time he was charged.

He remains in custody at Alberta Hospital, Jong told court.

When he first appeared May 29, Grey did not understand his charges although Justice Hinkley asked him several times.

As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

“Certainly there are concerns,” Justice Hinkley noted.

“He certainly needs help in many ways.”

High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg. When officers arrived, they found the women deceased.