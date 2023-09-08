Alleged murderer returns to court Sept. 25

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April is scheduled to return to court in late September.

The matter of Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was back in High Prairie Court of Justice on Aug. 28.

Justice G.W. Paul put the matter to Sept. 25 after lawyer Harry Jong requested the date to set a date for a preliminary inquiry.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 27, at an Atikameg home on April 27.

Grey was 31 at the time he was charged.

He has been found medically unfit to stand trial .

A hearing is also to be scheduled to determine if Grey is to be declared legally unfit to stand trial as well.

The court will determine if Grey is capable of understanding the court proceedings against him.

Grey remains in custody, Jong said.

When he first appeared May 29, Grey did not understand his charges when Justice S.P. Hinkley asked him several times. As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he is not fit to stand trial.