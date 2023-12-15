Alleged murderer waiting for inquiry – again!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April will wait a few more weeks to find out dates for a preliminary inquiry.

The matter of Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was back in High Prairie Court of Justice Dec. 4.

Scheduled to set a date for a preliminary inquiry, the matter was put over to Jan. 15, 2024 to set the date.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Nov. 24 for the Crown and lawyer Harry Jong to discuss and determine the number of days for the inquiry.

At a previous appearance on the matter Sept. 25, Justice S.P. Hinkley said the inquiry could take up to five days.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 27, at an Atikameg home April 27.

High Prairie RCMP received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg. When officers arrived, they found the deceased.

Grey was 31 at the time he was charged.

He remains in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.