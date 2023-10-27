Alleged murderer waiting to set inquiry

Ricahrd Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Atikameg in April will wait a few more weeks to tell his story in court.

The matter of Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was back in High Prairie Court of Justice Oct. 16.

Grey was scheduled to learn the date of a preliminary inquiry; however, the Crown and his lawyer needed time.

Crown prosecutor Serge Eta Ndu said dates couldn’t be set as planned.

“It is in court to set a date for preliminary inquiry, but we haven’t got dates from the trial co-ordintaor,” Eta Ndu told court.

Justice S.P. Hinkley set the matter over to Nov. 6 to set a date for a special sitting for a preliminary inquiry.

“I understand it will be for multiple days,” Justice Hinkley noted.

At a previous appearance on the matter Sept. 25, Justice Hinkley said the inquiry could take up to five days.

A pre-trial conference with the Crown and counsel is also required to determine the number of days to set aside in court, lawyer Harry Jong noted.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 27, at an Atikameg home on April 27. Grey was 31 at the time he was charged.

He remains in custody at Alberta Hospital, Jong said.