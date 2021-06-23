Alleged poacher awaits new trial date

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new trial date will be set for a High Prairie man charged in a major illegal fish-poaching operation.



Louis Robert Bellrose, 85, is scheduled to appear in Edmonton provincial court June 28 to set a new trial date.



A four-day trial scheduled from June 7-11 was postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.



The matter was put over to June 14, then put over again to set a new trial date.



Bellrose faces one count of unlawfully possessing fish and 11 counts of unauthorized buying and selling fish.



He faces other related charges that are still in the court system.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23, 2020 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on trafficking fish in northern and central Alberta.



Bellrose is among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries (Alberta) Regulations.



The other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Winagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.