Alleged poacher granted new date for trial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie-area man charged in a major illegal fish operation who missed his trial now has a new day in court.

The case of Mickey Roland Andrews returned to High Prairie provincial court Oct. 25 when the trial was scheduled to June 30, 2022.

He missed his trial on Sept. 3.

Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka says the trial could take a few hours.

“I talked to Fish and Wildlife and they said it would take a half day,” she said.

Andrews faces one charge of unauthorized selling/buying fish.

Several other people facing related charges have trials scheduled in High Prairie provincial court, according to information from the High Prairie office of Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

David Rochon, of Edmonton, is scheduled to appear for trial Nov. 5 in High Prairie to face one charge of unauthorized selling/buying fish.

Elizabeth Ann Andrews, Lee Roy Andrews and Ryan Ira Andrews, of the High Prairie area, are scheduled for trial on Feb. 15, 2022 on separate charges.

Elizabeth Andrews and Ryan Andrews are each facing three counts of unauthorized selling/ buying fish while Lee Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized buying/selling fish.