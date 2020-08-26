Alleged poacher granted new trial date

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man from the High Prairie area charged in connection for a major illegal fish-poaching operation will get another date for trial.



Louis Robert Bellrose pleaded not guilty to five charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 17.



“The matter is adjourned to Sept. 14 to speak to,” Judge M.B. Golden says.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke on behalf of Bellrose, who appeared in court.



“He wants me to plead not guilty for him,” Jong says.



Bellrose asked that the matter return to court Sept. 14.



He was scheduled for trial July 3 in High Prairie but was cancelled due to restricted court operations in the coronavirus pandemic.



He is charged with three counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



The trial for Bellrose also includes two counts of unauthorized buying and selling and one count of unauthorized buying waived in from Edmonton.



He is also charged in High Prairie with failing to comply with terms of a fishing licence and failing to carry a fishing licence.



Bellrose pleaded not guilty to four counts of unauthorized buying and selling of fish when he appeared in Stettler provincial court Aug. 13.



The matter was adjourned to Sept. 10 to give Bellrose time to obtain counsel and disclosure.



Bellrose is scheduled for trial in Morinville provincial court Sept. 8 for one count of unauthorized buying of fish.



Three other High Prairie area people charged in the major fish poaching ordeal also returned to the docket and reserved plea to Sept. 14.



Elizabeth Ann Andrews is charged with thee counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish.



Ryan Ira Andrews is charged with three counts of three counts of unauthorized buying and selling fish.



Lee Roy Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



Mickey Roland Andrews of the High Prairie area is also charged and is scheduled for trial Nov. 6 for one count of unauthorized buying and selling of fish.



The five are among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries (Alberta) Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake.