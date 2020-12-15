Alleged poachers plan trials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman and two men from the High Prairie area charged in connection with a major illegal fish-poaching operation will soon find out when they will go to trial.



The matters of Elizabeth Ann Andrews, Ryan Ira Andrews and Lee Roy Andrews returned to High Prairie provincial court Dec. 7.



“All matters are set for Dec. 21 to speak to dates for trial,” Judge G.W. Paul says.



Matters were put over upon request by Sarah Terry, the lawyer for Elizabeth Andrews.



Elizabeth Ann Andrews is charged with three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish.



Ryan Ira Andrews is charged with three counts of unauthorized buying and selling fish.



Lee Roy Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



The four are among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



The other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Winagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



During the course of the investigation, it was estimated that about 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and subsequently trafficked from the two lakes.



The penalty for trafficking fish is a maximum $100,000 and one year incarceration per count.