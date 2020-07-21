Alleged poachers reserve their pleas

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Several people from the High Prairie area charged in a major illegal fishing operation had their matters put over until next month in High Prairie provincial court July 13.



Elizabeth Ann Andrews and Ryan Ira Andrews each face three counts of unauthorized selling of fish. They will appear in court Aug. 17 to answer to the charges.



Lee Roy Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized selling of fish. A warrant was issued to hold until his next court appearance Aug. 10.



The three are among 33 individuals from High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake, and other Alberta communities, facing 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on the trafficking of fish in northern and central Alberta.



The investigation began when officers received information alleging that unlawful trafficking of fish was occurring in the High Prairie and Faust areas.



Officers began an undercover investigation in November 2017. The investigation revealed a network of illegal killers and buyers of fish.



There is no commercial fishery in Alberta and Métis/Treaty harvesting rights allow for personal subsistence use only.



The penalty for trafficking is a maximum $100,000 and one-year in jail per count.