Almost 3 times the legal limit!

H.P. court docket

June 13, 2022

Judge S.P. Hinkley

A young Driftpile woman was fined a total of $4,000 after pleading guilty to several charges in High Prairie provincial court June 13.

Mackenzie Rae Giroux, 23, was fined $2,500 for operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content over 80 mg. She was also prohibited from driving for 15 months.

She was also fined $1,000 for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Court heard Giroux stole a Chevrolet pick-up truck on July 11, 2021 and was involved in a single-vehicle crash on July 15, 2021, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

She was highly intoxicated when she recorded the lowest breath sample of 218 mg, the Crown added.

“The readings are aggravating,” Judge S.P. Hinkley said.

Police recorded the readings after Giroux was involved in the crash.

“She struck a line of trees,” the Crown told court.

“Ms. Giroux was laying on the floor inside the truck with multiple injuries.”

Giroux was further fined $500 after she pleaded guilty to mischief with damage over $5,000. During the April 3 incident at Driftpile, she damaged a fence with a lawnmower.

“The original complaint to 911 indicated that the accused had just crawled out under the gate at the Driftpile waste treatment plant,” the Crown said.

“After the accused was detained, police learned from witnesses that she had driven a ride-on lawnmower into the gate, causing damage to the gate and the lawnmower.”

No cost of damage was stated.

Judge Hinkley ordered Giroux to pay her total fines by June 1, 2023.

Giroux was also sentenced to probation to 12 months after she pleaded guilty to breach of probation. The charge arose after she failed to report to her probation officer.

During probation, Giroux is required to take assessment, treatment and counselling for drug and alcohol addictions.

She was also ordered to provide proof that she completed treatment by the end of the 11th month of probation.

Giroux has led a life of alcohol and drug addictions, especially methamphetamine and fentanyl, sadi her lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“She still struggles despite taking treatment.” Renzini.

Judge Hinkley encouraged Giroux to complete treatment.

“She has an unenviable record because of similar crimes,” Judge Hinkley noted.

“She has controlled it in the short term.”

Judge Hinkley added Giroux is at a “turning point” where she can commit to turn her life around or continue on a criminal path.