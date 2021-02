The purpose of artwork by Liam Roberts is to express, through simplified form, what’s on his mind. His symbols definitely express the love of heavy metal music for this Grade 10 student in Art 10.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are raising their skills. With the last week of classes underway, before assessment week, art students clipped along completing projects, teacher Rhonda Lund says. Some students continue to work from home, while others are able to take advantage of open school art lessons. “Either way, the outcomes, as you can see, are always interesting,” Lund says.