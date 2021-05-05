An independent Alberta is a prosperous Alberta

Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta interim leader Paul Hinman, left, chats with Darryl Boisson during a visit to High Prairie April 28.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The best way to a more prosperous Alberta in the future is to leave Canada and go it alone.



So says Paul Hinman, the interim leader of the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.



“The central government [in Ottawa] is the demise of our country,” says Hinman, who delivered a speech to a small group at Brandy’s in High Prairie April 28.



And it didn’t seem to matter whether the Liberals or Conservatives were ruling.



“The same garbage spewed out through the Eastern Empire,” says Hinman, who was certainly not shy in expressing his opinion.



“It doesn’t work.



“We have to create our own government and country [so] we can work our way out of this.”



The country’s approximate $2.434 trillion debt, or $64,087 per person, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies are “destroying our country,” says Hinman. He asks if all the spending has resulted in more schools and more hospitals.



“We need to take control of our future.”



Hinman and the party favour a provincial police force, a very controversial topic for many.



“This last thing we need is for Justin Trudeau to give orders,” he says, asking if residents would want the police to come seize guns under Trudeau’s order.



Hinman also wants Alberta’s own pension plan and has a way to partly pay for it.



“We send $6.5 billion to Ottawa [each year] and get $3 billion back. That money could be spent and increase seniors’ benefits.”



Hinman is very critical of the lockdown imposed by governments and says if businesses are forced to close, they should not pay any taxes.



“How can they [government] ask you to pay taxes when you can’t operate?



“This is bureaucracy gone crazy,” he adds.



“This is so wrong, criminal and unconstitutional.”



He adds governments have failed to take into account the human side of lockdowns, citing he knew a youth, 16, who committed suicide because he couldn’t go to school.



“There is a far more impact on people’s lives and businesses,” he said.



And, he opposes what he calls the “fear-mong- ering in children” by government during the pandemic.



“The collateral damage is wrong and these people should be held accountable,” he says.



“There should be accountability when it’s done. A new Wildrose government would look at that.”



Hinman believes a new country could get Alberta’s energy to market.



“We have rights as a sovereign nation. Right now, we have no rights as a province.”



As for Premier Jason Kenney, not a big fan.



“Do you want to vote for Ottawa’s policies or for Alberta’s future. A vote for Jason or Rachel is a vote for Ottawa.”



Recall is another policy Wildrose would implement. Recall would occur with a 50 per cent plus one majority of eligible voters signing a petition, says Hinman.



Hinman sums up the current government with harsh words.



“This current government is a rotten, rat-infested ship. People need to step up if they want to do something. Otherwise, it’s the status quo.”



Hinman, born in 1959 in Edmonton, is a politician and small business owner. He was formerly the leader of the Wildrose Alliance and served as an MLA from 2004-08 representing the electoral district of Cardston-Taber-Warner.



On Sept. 14, 2009, Hinman returned to the Legislative Assembly by winning a byelection in Calgary-Glenmore, but lost his bid for re-election on April 23, 2012.



Hinman is the only person currently seeking the leadership of the Wildrose.



Hinman visited Peace River earlier in the week.

Wildrose policies